Kylie Jenner
Business Ventures

Kylie Jenner is soon launching her own swimwear line

The 24-year-old teased her new business venture on her Instagram stories.

-New York

Kylie Jenner has already proven herself to be a successful cosmetics mogul. Her Kylie Cosmetics empire has put her on the Forbes billionaire list and now she seems to be getting her feet wet with another business venture.

On Monday, the newly turned 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories to not only show off her toned body in a bathing suit but also to tease a new swimwear line that she is soon coming out with. In the short social media clip, Jenner wore a pink and yellow color block halter neck monokini with her long brown hair styled down in waves. In the lower right corner in white text, Jenner wrote “working on @kylieswim and I can’t wait to share.”

Kylie Jenner new business venture©Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner posed in a color block monokini from her upcoming line.

The next story showed multiple polaroid photos of models wearing different bathing suits laid out on a table. The 24-year-old wrote in white text in the middle of the picture, “on set” with a white heart emoji “@kylieswim coming soon.” The last story showed half of Jenner’s body in a bright orange monokini with orange text that once again tagged @kylieswim.

Kylie Jenner new swimwear line©Kylie Jenner
The 24-year-old teased some looks from her new swimwear line.

The Instagram account for @kylieswim doesn’t tell much aside from the bio reading “Coming soon.” The account already has over 100k followers.

Reportedly back in May of this year, Jenner requested trademarks for Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner, according to Elle. The trademarks are for “swimwear, beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes, and accessories like sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets and beach bags,” according to WWD.

Although Jenner is known for her cosmetics and skincare line, the 24-year-old’s new swimwear line won’t be the first time she is venturing into clothing. Jenner along with her older sister Kendall launched Kendall + Kylie back in 2021. The line is known for its affordable and trendy clothing and accessories.

