Kylie Jenner is soon launching her own swimwear line

Kylie Jenner has already proven herself to be a successful cosmetics mogul. Her Kylie Cosmetics empire has put her on the Forbes billionaire list and now she seems to be getting her feet wet with another business venture.

On Monday, the newly turned 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories to not only show off her toned body in a bathing suit but also to tease a new swimwear line that she is soon coming out with. In the short social media clip, Jenner wore a pink and yellow color block halter neck monokini with her long brown hair styled down in waves. In the lower right corner in white text, Jenner wrote “working on @kylieswim and I can’t wait to share.”

©Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner posed in a color block monokini from her upcoming line.

The next story showed multiple polaroid photos of models wearing different bathing suits laid out on a table. The 24-year-old wrote in white text in the middle of the picture, “on set” with a white heart emoji “@kylieswim coming soon.” The last story showed half of Jenner’s body in a bright orange monokini with orange text that once again tagged @kylieswim.