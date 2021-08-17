'La Odisea De Los Giles (Heroic Losers)' Premiere - 67th San Sebastian Film Festival
Úrsula Corberó and her beauty and fashion evolution

From her outfits to her hairstyles, anything the actress rocks becomes a trend

Úrsula Corberó is worldwide known for her role as Tokyo in the acclaimed Netflix series “La casa de Papel” (Money Heist). As one of the most beloved Spanish actresses, Corberó built a fandom that crossed oceans.

The 32-year-old star started her career when she was a teenager. At 13 years old, she landed her first role as an actress, and after that, her fame skyrocketed until becoming one of the most recognizable Hispanic actresses.

"Snake Eyes: El Origen" Paramount Photocall In Madrid©GettyImages
Úrsula Corberó

The star has over 21 million followers on her Instagram account, and as a celebrity, her influence in the world of beauty and fashion turned her into a trendsetter. From her outfits to her hairstyles, anything the actress rocks becomes a topic of conversation and makes headlines.

The Sant Pere de Vilamajor (Barcelona) native started taking acting, jazz, and flamenco classes in her childhood. Committed to becoming an actress, in 2002, she moved to Madrid to work on her first television series, “Mirall Trencat.” At 13, Corberó secured the lead role and portrayed Maria.

Úrsula Corberó in Mirall Trencat©Mirall Trencat
Úrsula Corberó in Mirall Trencat

In 2004 she starred in the Catalan production “Ventdelplà,” as Sara, and in 2008, she made an appearance on the series ”El internado.”

After her role as Ruth Gómez in the teen series “Física o Química,” Úrsula positioned herself as one of the best talents in Spain.

Úrsula Corberó in “Física o Química”©Física o Química
Úrsula Corberó in “Física o Química”

She also starred as Margarita de Austria in the television series Isabel in 2014, and became Marta in the comedy film Cómo Sobrevivir a una Despedida. After she secured the role of Tokyo in La Casa de Papel, Úrsula Corberó gained international fame.

Úrsula Corberó©Netflix
Úrsula Corberó in La Casa de Papel as Tokyo
Currently, she is part of the Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins as Anastasia Cisarovna, an influential Russian decent Baroness, and elite operative of the terrorist revolutionary organization Cobra.

Úrsula Corberó in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins as Anastasia Cisarovna©Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Úrsula Corberó in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins as Anastasia Cisarovna

See below Úrsula Corberó’s iconic looks

Úrsula Corberó©Getty Images
Úrsula Corberó


