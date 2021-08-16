Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have broken up after just five months

It seems Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have decided to split up after just five months of dating.

It was reported that theSuicide Squadactor and the Bridgerton star are too focused on work right now, spending time apart and keeping a busy schedule, with Pete living in New York and filming a romantic comedy with Kaley Cuoco, and Phoebe living in England for the moment.

A close source to the pair revealed that although the couple’s friends “think they make a great couple,” the distance has made it “completely unworkable.”

However the two stars seem to have remained friends, as it was also declared that they enjoy each other‘s company “and will remain close,” but unless something drastic changes, “their relationship won’t recover.”

Pete and Phoebe were last seen in public, kissing and showing their love during the Wimbledon tennis tournament, looking absolutely adorable with color coordinated outfits.

The romance started in March when they were photographed holding hands, with Pete later confirming he was in fact dating his “celebrity crush.”

The source revealed that their relationship was “wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other,” however “the distance has put a strain on them.”