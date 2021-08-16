Jennifer Lopez showed off her abs in a matching pant set while out with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez spent her Sunday with daughter Emme at a wellness event and it sounds like our ideal self-care day. Film producer Jennifer Klein hosts a wellness event at her home every year which she calls her “Day of Indulgence” party. The event is usually filled with A-list stars. Alongside Lopez this year was Olivia Rodrigo,Christina Hendricks, Julianne Hough, and Alexandra Daddario.

For the event in Brentwood, the 52-year-old wore a patterned pants set by Pucci that showed off her very toned abs. The chic outfit consisted of a tube top, matching flowy pants, and a button down shirt. The ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer accessorized her summer outfit with multiple gold necklaces, thin gold hoops, and bronzed sunglasses. She finished off her look with gold open-toed heels and her brunette hair was styled in a slicked back ponytail.

JLo looked stunning in a matching Pucci pant set.

13-year-old Emme was still sporting her green hair and she opted for a white cropped tank, a cream cardigan on top, paired with a maroon colored high-waisted skirt, and white Converse sneakers. The teen carried a small black purse on her shoulder.