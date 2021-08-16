Anitta is being immortalized by Madame Tussauds New York

Anitta just announced she’s getting her very own wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds in New York City.

The Brazilian singer is the latest superstar to announce she is being immortalized by the world’s greatest wax museum, sharing news with her more than 55 million followers on Instagram over the weekend.

“I’m so honored!” she wrote under a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. “Can’t wait to have my wax figure at @MadameTussaudsUSA, in NYC!”

The video the “Girl From Rio” singer shared shows footage of Anitta posing for her wax figure, showing fans both the pose and the outfit that will be immortalized at the wax museum in NYC.

Along with standing for some photos, the Madame Tussauds team got up close and personal with the international superstar as they marked dots on her face, measured her proportions, and selected hair samples that most closely fit her look.

The figure will take around six months and 20 studio artists to create in London before it’s ready for its place in the spotlight in Times Square. Madame Tussauds isn’t revealing all the details of the sensational new interactive figure experience yet, but is promising guests will be saying “Me Gusta!” once they see the finished product.

Each figure created by the famous wax museum represents people who have reached the top of their field or made a significant impact on the world. As the biggest ever global female popstar to come from Brazil, Anitta is perfectly suited for the honor of receiving a wax figure.

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. She has been named among the world’s 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard. Her latest album, Kisses, was released in April 2019 and was nominated for “Best Urban Album‘’ at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY®️ Awards.