Joe Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday with a party at home

Not only are the Jonas Brothers kicking off their world tour this week but the brothers are also celebrating a birthday. Joe Jonas turned 32-years-old on Sunday and the musician was flooded with sweet birthday messages from friends, family, his famous brothers, and wife Sophie Turner.

The ‘Sucker’ singer reposted countless stories that his friends and bandmates posted wishing him a happy birthday, including Miami nightlife guru Dave Grutman and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. The singer’s other sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished him a happy birthday by sharing a throwback picture of her, Nick, and Joe. She wrote, “Happy birthday Joe. Wish you love and all the good things in the world!”

Younger brother Nick shared a black and white picture of the two brothers with the caption reading, “Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. You deserve all the happiness in the world..” Kevin shared a cute clip of his brother dancing with the caption, “Happy birthday @joejonas love you dude!!! Dance your face off today!”

It seems like Turner threw her hubby a birthday party because in her birthday post to him, the first photo out of the two was a blurry picture of the 32-year-old dressed in a white polo with navy blue stitching and grey trouser pants standing in front of balloons and a happy birthday sign. The next photo showed Joe adorably posing in front of birthday streamers.