Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke enjoyed emotional ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke surprised fans with a mini ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion, posting all about their get-together while they attended David Benioff’s birthday party, the co-creator of the iconic show.

The two stars looked absolutely happy, smiling in the photos and having a good time, describing their incredible friendship, with Emilia captioning the post “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” as she was in the arms of the actor.

Jason, who recently opened up about his Hollywood career and the future of his kids, also posted a photo with Emilia and captioned it “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke.”

Fans of the series enjoyed the reunion and commented on the Instagram posts, with Emilia previously confessing how much the show meant to her, revealing that her character “shaped her as a woman,” as she dedicated “the whole of her adult life.”