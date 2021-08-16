Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek seem to be on good terms

Lately it seems that celebrity exes and their significant others are getting along better than ever. We’ve seen Gisele Bündchen interact on social media with her husband Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan. Another celebrity ex situation that doesn’t have any drama is Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek, who is married to the supermodel’s ex, Francois-Henri Pinault.
Over the weekend, Hayek posted a picture of her and her 14-year-old step son Augustin that her husband shares with Evangelista. In the photo, Hayek is seen sitting behind the teen with her curly hair styled down and sunglasses on. She captioned the sweet photo, “Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!! #tgif #weekendvibes.”
Clearly there is no bad blood between Hayek and Evangelista because the supermodel commented on the photo with two black heart emojis.
Evangelista and the French businessman dated for three or fours months in 2006 although she lives in New York and he lived in Paris during the time, according to Forbes. The supermodel had Augustin in October 2006, over eight months after Pinault separated from Linda, which was around the same time he started dating Hayek, according to Hello! Magazine.
Reportedly, it was not until 2011 that it was revealed Pinault was Augustin’s father. That same summer when the news came out, the supermodel filed court papers that she wanted support from the French billionaire. Things got heated at the time when the supermodel then requested that she wanted to receive $46,000 a month from Pinault to pay for armed bodyguards, a 24-hour-a-day nanny, and other expenses for her and her son, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Pinault is the CEO of a company that owns top fashion brands such as Gucci and Yves St. Laurent.