Linda Evangelista commented on a photo of Salma Hayek and the supermodel’s son.
Celebrity Ex Drama

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek seem to be on good terms

The supermodel had a nasty custody battle with Hayek’s husband, Francois-Henri Pinault years ago.

-New York

Lately it seems that celebrity exes and their significant others are getting along better than ever. We’ve seen Gisele Bündchen interact on social media with her husband Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan. Another celebrity ex situation that doesn’t have any drama is Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek, who is married to the supermodel’s ex, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek©GettyImages
Salma Hayek and the supermodel don’t have any bad blood between them.
Défilé Versace, Prêt-à-Porter Automne/Hiver 1996/97©GettyImages
Linda Evangelista once dated Salma Hayek’s husband.

Over the weekend, Hayek posted a picture of her and her 14-year-old step son Augustin that her husband shares with Evangelista. In the photo, Hayek is seen sitting behind the teen with her curly hair styled down and sunglasses on. She captioned the sweet photo, “Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!! #tgif #weekendvibes.”

Clearly there is no bad blood between Hayek and Evangelista because the supermodel commented on the photo with two black heart emojis.

Evangelista and the French businessman dated for three or fours months in 2006 although she lives in New York and he lived in Paris during the time, according to Forbes. The supermodel had Augustin in October 2006, over eight months after Pinault separated from Linda, which was around the same time he started dating Hayek, according to Hello! Magazine.

Related Content:

Good friends Salma Hayek and Alfonso Cuarón take their families on a trip

The elegance of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault at Paris Fashion Week

Salma Hayek opens up about her menopause journey in the latest ‘Red Table Talk’ episode

Reportedly, it was not until 2011 that it was revealed Pinault was Augustin’s father. That same summer when the news came out, the supermodel filed court papers that she wanted support from the French billionaire. Things got heated at the time when the supermodel then requested that she wanted to receive $46,000 a month from Pinault to pay for armed bodyguards, a 24-hour-a-day nanny, and other expenses for her and her son, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pinault is the CEO of a company that owns top fashion brands such as Gucci and Yves St. Laurent.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more