Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek seem to be on good terms

Lately it seems that celebrity exes and their significant others are getting along better than ever. We’ve seen Gisele Bündchen interact on social media with her husband Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan. Another celebrity ex situation that doesn’t have any drama is Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek, who is married to the supermodel’s ex, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek and the supermodel don’t have any bad blood between them.

Linda Evangelista once dated Salma Hayek’s husband.

Over the weekend, Hayek posted a picture of her and her 14-year-old step son Augustin that her husband shares with Evangelista. In the photo, Hayek is seen sitting behind the teen with her curly hair styled down and sunglasses on. She captioned the sweet photo, “Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!! #tgif #weekendvibes.”