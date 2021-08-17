Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzu are house hunting for their new life in Paris

It’s been a big week for Lionel Messi who left FC Barcelona after 17 long seasons. It was revealed that he would not return to Barcelona negotiations due to “economic obstacles.” Everyone waited eager to see what would happen next and an image of Messi heading to the airport began to circulate. As the camera crews followed his every move, PSG finally released videos and photos of Messi at the club’s home stadium, Parc des Princes, singing contracts and posing with his new jersey. Of course, it’s not just Messi that’s going to have to adapt to his big move, his wife Antonela Roccuzzu and their three kids are also along for the ride. The family shared their support at PSG’s first match Saturday where Messi was presented to an enthusiastic crowd, ready to welcome him to his new home.

With all the uncertainty, it’s been a hard time for Messi. In an interview with Ibai Llanos Messi said it was a rollercoaster for the family, “We went from sadness to joy in a few days.” He was also concerned for their children, who thought they were going to remain in Barcelona. Despite the changes, his wife has been loyal and ready to support his journey. Last week she shared her support on Instagram with a photo of the family and the caption, “A wonderful stage is closing but a new chapter full of opportunities opens! All the changes are difficult at the beginning but together we are going to continue writing our history. We love you Leo Messi and with you in all.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, the family has been looking for their new home in the French capital with their eyes towards the town of Bougival. If they find the right home there Messi will be close to work as it is located a little over 9 miles away from the center of Paris and around 5 miles from the place where his new team trains. Messi signed a 2-year contract worth around $41.1 million with an option to extend it. Considering Messi was with Barcelona for more than 2 decades, he might end up retiring in Paris, so it‘s important they find the right house. Until then they are staying at the Le Royal Monceau hotel next to the Champs-Elysées.