Happy birthday, Princess Anne! Prince Charles posts adorable tribute

Princess Anne is celebrating her 71st today. In order to commemorate the occasion, her older brother, Prince Charles, posted a photograph of the two together, back when they were kids.

The photo, posted on Clarence House Twitter account, was taken in the year 1952, in the Clarence House gardens. In the photo, Charles and Anne are 1 and 2 years old, and he is squeezing his sister’s hand. When posting the photo, Charles wrote: “Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today.‘

Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today. 🎂



In this photo from 1951, The Prince of Wales squeezes his younger sister’s hand while sitting in their prams in the Clarence House garden.



Prince Charles and Princess Anne were very close when they were growing up together. Prince Andrew was born when Charles was 11 years old, meaning that during that time Charles and Anne were only siblings. When Charles turned 15, Prince Edward was also born.

Other members of the royal family also took the time to write a sweet birthday message. The Royal Collection Trust sent their birthday wishes to Anne, posting a photo of a baby Anne on Instagram and captioning it: “The Princess Royal. This photo was taken in July 1953; portraits of The Princess from the same sitting were released to mark her third birthday the following month.”

Prince Anne was born in August 15, 1950. She has achieved many things in her life, including a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by the President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, for her work on running the charity Save The Children. She was also a great horsewoman, winning a championship in the 70’s and being voted BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year. A few years, she also placed in the Montreal Olympics in the British equestrian team.

Princess Anne has been married twice, first to Mark Phillips and then to Tim Laurence. She has a daughter, Zara Tindall, who is a silver-medal winning Olympic horsewoman. She also has a son, Peter Phillips.