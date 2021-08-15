Jennifer Lopez deletes photos with Alex Rodriguez and unfollows him on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez recently erased all traces of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez on social media, deleting their photos together and even unfollowing him.

Jennifer’s followers were quick to point out that she erased all photos of herself and Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram account, including the shots of them taken during Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. That day, Jennifer was one of the performers that were leading the event. She sang “This Land Is Your Land” and “America The Beautiful” and commemorated the moment with several photos, including one of herself and Alex kissing in the steps in front of the Capitol Building. The photos of that day that remain on her feed feature only herself. She also unfollowed Alex on Instagram.

Jennifer and Alex announced their split back in April of this year, with sources claiming Jennifer was the one who insisted on breaking up. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” said the couple in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”