Luis Miguel shows off new look and reappears with his girlfriend

Following months of radio silence, Luis Miguel reappeared in Beverly Hills, California. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, the model Mercedes Villador. But what was most striking about Luis Miguel’s reappearance was his new look, styling long hair pulled back in a ponytail. Luis Miguel was very friendly and had plenty of smiles for the paparazzi, who took pictures of him and Mercedes arriving at the restaurant Nust-Et, owned by the Turkish chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, also known all over the Internet as Salt Bae.

The singer sported a new look, wearing his hair longer than usual.

Luis Miguel was wearing an all-black ensemble while his girlfriend wore an animal print outfit that she paired with a black sweater. Both were wearing black face masks, which Luis Miguel pulled down to smile following the insistence of the paparazzi, who wanted to get a clear look at the singer.

Luis Miguel and his girlfriend Mercedes Villador

The singer was spotted as he arrived at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

After the brief and unusual encounter with the photographers, the Mexican singer and his girlfriend walked into the restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. This instance marks one of the few occasions where Luis Miguel has been captured by cameras this year. His last public appearance was during late last year, in a luxury hotel located in the Acapulco bay where Luis Miguel and Mercedes were spending their time in quarantine.

Luis Miguel has been leading a relatively private life as of late, staying clear of the spotlight and paparazzi. The last public news on him was released about a month ago, when he had a fall that resulted in him being admitted into the emergency room in a hospital in Santa Monica, California. According to the TV program “El Gordo y La Flaca,” the host, Raul de Molina, shared with his viewers that Luis Miguel had a bruised shoulder that was tended to in that medical center. He was released shortly after due to the lesion being relatively simple.