7 things to know about the rising latina star, Barbara de Regil

There is a lot to know about the stunning Mexican actress, Barbara De Regil. This rising star has a truly head turning figure, many talents and a wonderful family. We gathered 7 things that you should know about her personal life and her work.

1. She will be starring in the upcoming Hollywood action-thriller Blackout

Barbara has arrived in Hollywood! The gorgeous Mexican actress was recently cast to join the upcoming action-thriller Blackout starring Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Nick Nolte and Omar Chaparro. The movie, which will be directed by Sam Macaroni, is set to be filmed in Mexico and follows the story of a DEA agent who wakes up in a Mexican hospital with no recollection of how he got there. In search for answers in encounters the dangerous world of the cartels in Mexico.

2. Barbara will also be the star of a new Telemundo series, Parientes a la Fuerza, premiering this fall

If you like telenovelas, get ready for Telemundo’s new series Parientes a la Fuerza. The series set in L.A. tells the story of 50 year old Hollywood screenwriter named George Cruz played by Guy Ecker, who is going through a mid-life crisis after his mother dies, his wife betrays him and his career has reached a roadblock. He then meets Carmen Jurado, Barbara de Regil’s character, who as the protagonist becomes his muse. Yet, things become difficult for them when the differences between their families collide.

3. Barbara became a mother at the age of 16 and she has beautiful relationship with her daughter