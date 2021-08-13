Tony Bennett retires from performing and cancels 2021 tour with Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett seems to have officially retired from performing, following the confirmation of his One Last Time tour cancelation for the reminder of the 2021 tour dates.

The legendary singer recently performed with Lady Gaga, celebrating his 95th birthday at Radio City Music Hall, however his son and manager Danny Bennett announced the news of his retirement, as he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

He stated that “there won’t be any additional concerts,” and explained that it “was a hard decision” for them to make.

The singer was described as a capable performer, however the decision comes after doctors ordered him to rest, as his “continued health is the most important part.”

Tony’s wife also agreed with the doctors and it was decided that although the singer “will be doing other things,” the upcoming shows will not be taking place, adding that “it’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling.”

His son also said that he gets tired and “doing concerts now is just too much for him.” The family of the artist “don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance, something as simple as that.”

And while they insist Tony is capable of singing, they are “worried, from a physical standpoint… about human nature. Tony’s 95.”