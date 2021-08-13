Paulina Porizkova shares emotional selfie and candid message

Paulina Porizkova shared a personal message of grief on Instagram. The model, actress and writer has been facing a particularly tough couple of years, marked by breakups and grief.

She took to Instagram to post a crying selfie, sharing with her followers her feelings of betrayal and recovery, and how that path is not always a happy one.

“I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people. But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery,” she wrote candidly. “Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It’s easier to see myself shot into space at this moment. When you’ve been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect.”

While she didn’t name names, Porizkova recently broke up with director and writer Aaron Sorkin after publicly dating for three months. Then there’s also the death of her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek, singer of the band The Cars, who unexpectedly passed away in 2019. The singer had cut Ocasek out of his will right before his death, claiming that Porizkova had “abandoned him.” This whole chain of events resulted in Porizkova having to rely on her friends to pay for groceries and cover her expenses.