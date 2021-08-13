Katie Holmes goes to dinner in a color-coordinated outfit with a mystery man in New York

Katie Holmes is single and while it could just be a friendly hangout on Wednesday she headed to dinner with a mystery man in New York City. She look chic rocking a striped blue and white top, a long white skirt, and Gucci loafers. Holmes’ male friend was wearing a blue and white striped hat and a navy shirt that made them look perfectly coordinated like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. In a video posted by DailyMail, the 42-year-old actress looked chatty and comfortable as they walked down the street.

Katie Holmes and her friend enjoyed dinner on Wednesday

Holmes’ was dating celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr for almost a year before their split in May of this year. Holmes’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly, “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends.” They went on to explain, “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together—it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”

Holmes looked smitten throughout their entire relationship. In November of 2020 about 2 months into their relationship, a source close to Holmes told US, “Katie has been on cloud nine ever since Emilio came into her life.” “She doesn’t care what people may say about rushing into the romance. In her mind, this is the real deal, they’re riding a beautiful wave together, and she’s already decided it’s got the potential to go all the way,” they added. Vitolo made their relationship Instagram official in December and he still has photos of their time together on his page.