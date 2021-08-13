Madonna celebrates her 63rd birthday with a very special request

Madonna is celebrating her 63rd birthday with a special request! The iconic singer took to Instagram to ask her fans to help her raise money for the Mercy James Center in Malawi.

The queen of pop, who recently voiced her support for Britney Spears, posted a video on social media, and admitted that the best gift she could receive involved a donation for a good cause.

“Hi everyone. My birthday is right around the corner, and here‘s the best gift you can give me. As you know I have a hospital, called the Mercy James Center, that I built four years ago in Blantyre,” she shared.

Opening ceremony of the Mercy James Children’s Hospital

The singer explained that the center is “the only hospital of its kind that takes care of children,” which she built in 2017, with the help of the non-profit organization ‘Rising Malawi,’ naming it after her daughter Mercy James, adopted from Malawi in 2009.

She also said that this is “the only hospital that does intensive care. It‘s the only pediatric intensive care unit that exists in the entire country,” highlighting that it’s very “expensive to keep a hospital going.”

Madonna’s daughter, Mercy James

Fans of the artist voiced their support, with Madonna sharing the link where everyone can donate, as she wants to raise enough money for 50 beds and wants to “ensure that every child that comes into that hospital has an operation or surgery of any kind has a bed to recuperate in afterwards, and is taken care of.”