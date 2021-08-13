Bella Hadid hopes Vivienne Westwood will design her wedding dress

Bella Hadid is one of the world’s biggest models. In a Vogue video series, Hadid spoke about her work in fashion and shared that Vivienne Westwood would be her dream wedding dress designer.

Vogue’s Life in Looks video series highlights some of the most notorious and important fashion moments in actresses’ and models’ careers in short segments, having episodes on Kim Kardashian,Cindy Crawford, and more. Bella Hadid starred in the lastest episode, viewing and discussing her most iconic looks with the magazine.

She discusses her looks and her experiences wearing these iconic outfits, talking about pivotal moments in her career, like her first time attending the Met Ball and her fond experiences with the late Karl Lagerfeld.

When she reached the moment in 2020 when she wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress, Bella said she loved the look of it and the fact that she had a dagger on the runway that allowed her to play a character. “I always in my heart manifested her making my wedding dress. I hope one day when I get married she can make it. It would be a literal honor for me. I don’t know if that would even be a possibility but if so, it’s me an you Vivienne, dagger included,” she said.

Bella Hadid has been notoriously linked with The Weeknd. The pair dated on and off since 2015, with many of The Weeknd’s songs referencing Bella, or, at least that’s what the fans think. The couple broke up definitively in 2019, with the weekend rumoredly dating Angelina Jolie.

©GrosbyGroup



Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman vacation in France.

As for Bella, she appears to be very happy with her serious boyfriend Marc Kalman. The couple revealed that they were dating in July 2020, but they were together for months before that. While their relationship is private, they appear to be going strong, with Bella posting pictures of him on Instagram and the pair spending time and traveling together.