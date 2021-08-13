Channing Tatum posts shirtless selfie in celebration of wrapping new movie

Channing Tatum is celebrating the end of his most recent on-set experience by gifting fans with a shirtless selfie.

The Step Up actor took to Instagram on Friday, August 13 to reveal that he just wrapped filming on his latest movie, The Lost City of D, which he stars in opposite Sandra Bullock.

The post includes multiple pictures of the Hollywood heartthrob getting a haircut while shirtless, going on to explain, “And just like that... our 1st Charlie yells ‘and that’s a wrap’... and i feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off. And now time... time for all the things.”

He went on to call the next chapter of his life, “mine time.”

“Getting back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else,” Tatum continued. “I’m so happy and easy right now. Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I’ve been blessed with. Be easy.”

The actor, who shares daughter Everly, 8, with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, knows how much his followers love his shirtless pictures, also giving fans a glimpse at his high-maintenance physique back in September 2020. At the time, the 21 Jump Street actor revealed that he had gotten back in fighting shape with a mirror selfie that showed off his toned abs.

“It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run,” he wrote in his caption. “To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s go.”

Still, Tatum’s post aren’t strictly superficial, constantly posting about his deeper feelings, especially when referring to his 8-year-old daughter.

“You my littles are everything!” he wrote under a photo of him and his little one back in June. “You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids.”

He continued, “You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe.”