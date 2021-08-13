Cameron Diaz is content with not having an acting role in seven years

It’s been seven years since Cameron Diaz last took on an acting role and it seems that she could not be happier with her decision. During a chat with comedian Kevin Hart on his new Peacock talk show that airs every Thursday, “Hart to Heart,” the 48-year-old explained why she left acting and hasn’t looked back.

“When you’re the person who’s sort of delivering on this one thing — you’re the person on the screen, you’re the person who’s ‘the talent’ — everything around you — all parts of you that isn’t that — has to be handed off to other people,” the actress told Hart.

“Me as a human being — not me as Cameron Diaz, because Cameron Diaz is a machine — but for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that it’s kind of like that one part of me that was functioning at a high level wasn’t enough,“ the 48-year-old continued.

Diaz has an interesting perspective on Hollywood. “I really do think it’s about the people you have in your life that can help you keep things moving. And I had some amazing people, and I had some people who were not serving my best interests always. But you don’t have time to figure those things out if you are just going, going, going, going with blinders on,” Diaz said.

“I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” the former model continued. ”My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. It’s the best feeling. I feel whole,” the ‘Charlie’s Angel’ actress told the comedian.

Since leaving acting, Diaz has been able to spend more time with her husband musician Benji Madden of six years and their one-year-old daughter Raddix.