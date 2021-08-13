Stormi Webster is a little mermaid according to Kylie Jenner’s latest post

Stormi Webster is growing up so fast before our eyes. The daughter of billionaire and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott is already three-years-old and she is certainly coming into her own. We can’t get enough of the pictures and videos Jenner posts of her daughter and the most recent one warmed our hearts.

Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable photo of little Stormi beating the California summer heat by swimming like a little mermaid in the pool. The three-year-old was seen in the photo wearing a little blue ruffled bikini that had a mermaid tail. In the first photo she is seen floating on her back with her face to the sky. Swipe left and the next picture was of Stormi swimming away like the little mermaid that she is.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the photo with a mermaid emoji. Celebrity friends of Jenner commented on the post. One comment read, “Literally a mermaid 😍.” Another commenter wrote, “the cutest mermaid ❤️😫.”

Earlier this week on Tuesday. Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday with a low-key celebration at home. Jenner shared a birthday picture of her looking stunning a green dress while outside her home that had the caption, “cheers to 24 🥂.”