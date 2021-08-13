Rebel Wilson and a mystery guy look cozy in St. Tropez

Rebel Wilson has been making the most of the summer, looking great, and spending her time off recharging by the water. The actress was recently seen hugging a guy by Club 55, in St. Tropez.
Rebel Wilson is “out there looking” to date again four months after her breakup from Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson enjoys her boat trip while wearing a black bikini
In the photographs, the pair are seen talking and hanging out together on a balcony, with Rebel wearing a relaxed look made out of a white shirt and jeans, paired with sunglasses. Her companion was wearing a gray shirt and shorts.
While in most photos they appear to be talking, in one set of pictures the pair was captured hugging and leaning on each other.
Rebel, who’s just finished shooting her film “Senior Year” has been traveling through Europe over the past few weeks, hanging out with friends in yachts and visiting tourist locations. The actress has been hanging out with friends and notorious personalities, like John McEnroe, the former professional tennis player.
Throughout the year, Rebel has lost a significant amount of weight, something that has attracted a lot of media attention. She’s been open about her reasons as to why she’s doing it and has managed to navigate difficult questions that are asked when women who are bigger choose to lose weight. According to Rebel, the reason why she initially began to lose weight was due to fertility reasons and a recommendation made by her doctor.
“I was actually a bit offended. I thought that even though I was bigger, I was pretty healthy. So that‘s what started it – that if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance of freezing eggs and having better quality eggs. At first it wasn’t even for myself, it was thinking of a future mini-me and their quality. That’s what kick-started it,” she said in an Instagram live.
When it comes to romance, Rebel broke up with her boyfriend Jacob Busch in February of this year. The pair met on an app and in an interview with E! Rebel said that his best quality was his sweetness.
While the guy she was recently photographed with might simply be a friend, we’re glad Rebel is getting to know new people, hanging out with friends, and getting to travel the world.