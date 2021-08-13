Rebel Wilson and a mystery guy look cozy in St. Tropez

Rebel Wilson has been making the most of the summer, looking great, and spending her time off recharging by the water. The actress was recently seen hugging a guy by Club 55, in St. Tropez.

In the photographs, the pair are seen talking and hanging out together on a balcony, with Rebel wearing a relaxed look made out of a white shirt and jeans, paired with sunglasses. Her companion was wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

©GrosbyGroup



Rebel and the mystery guy talk.

While in most photos they appear to be talking, in one set of pictures the pair was captured hugging and leaning on each other.

Rebel, who’s just finished shooting her film “Senior Year” has been traveling through Europe over the past few weeks, hanging out with friends in yachts and visiting tourist locations. The actress has been hanging out with friends and notorious personalities, like John McEnroe, the former professional tennis player.