Lizzo details her plans for a future date with Chris Evans

Fans can’t get enough of Lizzo’s hilarious online relationship with Chris Evans, and luckily for us, she’s dropping even more details about their private conversations and plans for the future.

The Grammy winner recently responded to a rumor that she was pregnant with the Avengers: End Game star’s baby in a TikTok video, which earned her a hilarious DM response from the actor himself. Now, she’s expanding on the details of their relationship, sharing her plans for Evans if he follows through on his promise to attend one of her upcoming concerts.

She talked about her hopes for their endeavor during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen.

After first explaining that the stars are already lining up for the two of them since their “Taurus-Gemini energy is unmatched,” the “Truth Hurts” singer revealed her hopes for a future date.

“We have plans, well—we don’t have plans,” Lizzo said. “But he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘no shots on me.’”

She went on to explain, “So, here‘s my scenario: He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off.”

That’s when Lizzo jokingly cut herself off, saying, “Okay. Sorry. Next question.”

This latest commentary from Lizzo is just another installment in the saga of their flirty friendship. This comes after the pair hilariously discussed the details of their non-existent baby just last week, which the singer shared with fans.

“This is something that I‘ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child,” Lizzo jokingly said in a TikTok clip earlier this month. “But since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in.”

“We’re going to have a little America,” she continued, referencing Evans’ role as Captain America.