Lizzo details her plans for a future date with Chris Evans

Fans can’t get enough of Lizzo’s hilarious online relationship with Chris Evans, and luckily for us, she’s dropping even more details about their private conversations and plans for the future.
The Grammy winner recently responded to a rumor that she was pregnant with the Avengers: End Game star’s baby in a TikTok video, which earned her a hilarious DM response from the actor himself. Now, she’s expanding on the details of their relationship, sharing her plans for Evans if he follows through on his promise to attend one of her upcoming concerts.
She talked about her hopes for their endeavor during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen.
After first explaining that the stars are already lining up for the two of them since their “Taurus-Gemini energy is unmatched,” the “Truth Hurts” singer revealed her hopes for a future date.
“We have plans, well—we don’t have plans,” Lizzo said. “But he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘no shots on me.’”
She went on to explain, “So, here‘s my scenario: He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off.”
That’s when Lizzo jokingly cut herself off, saying, “Okay. Sorry. Next question.”
Lizzo starts a spicy NSFW rumor about her and Cardi B to promote their new song ‘Rumors’
Lizzo started a rumor that she is pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby and he is excited about it
Lizzo fans are hoping there is a collaboration with Harry Styles on her anticipated album
This latest commentary from Lizzo is just another installment in the saga of their flirty friendship. This comes after the pair hilariously discussed the details of their non-existent baby just last week, which the singer shared with fans.
“This is something that I‘ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child,” Lizzo jokingly said in a TikTok clip earlier this month. “But since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in.”
“We’re going to have a little America,” she continued, referencing Evans’ role as Captain America.
To make matters that much funnier, Lizzo went on to share the DMs that followed her initial joke, with the Avengers star commenting on their fake pregnancy.
“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” he wrote, with a laughing emoji. “My mother will be so happy lol.”
Fully getting into the planning of their nonexistent baby, the actor had one simple request: “(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol).”