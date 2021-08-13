Kourtney Kardarshian slams body shamers asking if she’s pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t here for the constant questions about whether or not she’s pregnant.
On Thursday, August 12, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a series of sultry selfies wearing a black SKIMS bralette and a red slip dress, which she wore half-off.
In her caption, she wrote, “say hi to my closet.”
Referencing rumors that have been floating around since she first went public with boyfriend Travis Barker, some social media users analyzed her bare midriff and decided to leave their unsolicited opinions about the mother of three’s uterus.
“SHES PREGNANT,” one fan wrote, in addition to multiple other similar claims.
In response, Kourtney simply replied, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”
In addition to the unfortunate comments asking if she’s pregnant, Kardashian’s famous friends flocked to the photo to leave their statements if support.
“My beautiful wife,” wrote Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian’s former executive assistant, Stephanie Shepard. “I love sitting in your closet with you while you pack and unpack 😆.”
Another of the reality star’s friends, Veronique Vicari Barnes, came through with a similar comment, writing, “Miss ur closest ❤️.”
Kardashian’s TikTok star BFF Addison Rae kept her support simple, commenting, “Wow 🔥.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share photos of their 10 days of quarantine
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her haircut given by Travis Barker with a flirty photo
Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned abs during workout with Kylie Jenner
While the Poosh founder clearly doesn’t appreciate the speculation about her body, that doesn’t mean another baby is out of the question for her.
She previously talked about the possibility of having a fourth baby in early 2020, almost a year before she made her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer Instagram official.
At the time, one fan asked, “Are you pregnant?” under one of her Instagram posts. “No I wish,” she responded, adding, “It’s the angle.”
Kourtney Kardashian is already mom to Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6, with ex Scott Disick. As for her boyfriend Travis, he shares Landon Barker, 17, and Alabama Barker, 15, with ex Shanna Moakler.
Just last month, Alabama adorably called the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “my stepmom” during an Instagram Live session, proving just how close both families are. So, whether or not she decides to get pregnant again, she’s already welcomed new additions to her family this year.