Kourtney Kardarshian slams body shamers asking if she’s pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t here for the constant questions about whether or not she’s pregnant.

On Thursday, August 12, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a series of sultry selfies wearing a black SKIMS bralette and a red slip dress, which she wore half-off.

In her caption, she wrote, “say hi to my closet.”

©Kourtney Kardashian





Referencing rumors that have been floating around since she first went public with boyfriend Travis Barker, some social media users analyzed her bare midriff and decided to leave their unsolicited opinions about the mother of three’s uterus.

“SHES PREGNANT,” one fan wrote, in addition to multiple other similar claims.

In response, Kourtney simply replied, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

©Kourtney Kardashian





In addition to the unfortunate comments asking if she’s pregnant, Kardashian’s famous friends flocked to the photo to leave their statements if support.

“My beautiful wife,” wrote Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian’s former executive assistant, Stephanie Shepard. “I love sitting in your closet with you while you pack and unpack 😆.”

Another of the reality star’s friends, Veronique Vicari Barnes, came through with a similar comment, writing, “Miss ur closest ❤️.”

Kardashian’s TikTok star BFF Addison Rae kept her support simple, commenting, “Wow 🔥.”

While the Poosh founder clearly doesn’t appreciate the speculation about her body, that doesn’t mean another baby is out of the question for her.

She previously talked about the possibility of having a fourth baby in early 2020, almost a year before she made her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer Instagram official.

At the time, one fan asked, “Are you pregnant?” under one of her Instagram posts. “No I wish,” she responded, adding, “It’s the angle.”