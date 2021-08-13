Olivia Rodrigo says she is thankful to have support from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

Olivia Rodrigo is breathing easy after music industry powerhouses Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez welcomed her. The 18-year-old Filipino American singer told Variety in their Power of Young Hollywood issue that she is a “fangirl for life” of Swift.

“It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women,” the “Driver’s License” interpreter said. “She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you,” she revealed, referring to the 31-year-old singer-songwriter.

The star, known for her participation in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, said Gomez’s most significant advice is to think of her well-being first. “I met Selena, and she was so kind,” Rodrigo told the publication. “She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry.”

“All of us were in the limelight very young. … That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues,” she added.

Thankfully, it seems like Rodrigo has a handle on the things coming her way, and in an interview with GQ, she said she is “so happy for the first time in so long.” As for how she stays sane amongst all the haters and trolls? She has a child lock on her phone that limits the amount of time she spends on social media.

“Something that I learned very early on is the importance of separating person versus persona. When people who don’t know me are criticizing me, they’re criticizing my persona, not my person.” She added, “But that’s really difficult, though, too, because my persona is being as genuine and honest as I possibly can, so it’s this weird dichotomy.”

Rodrigo has impressed many celebrities, and another person who thinks she has a bright future is Avril Lavigne. According to Variety, the singer “was struck by the depth and mood of ‘Drivers License’” and considers herself a fan of Olivia.

“I think it’s important for people like Olivia to give an honest voice to so many young women who are still discovering themselves,” Lavigne says. “Her songs are her truth, and you can really feel that. You can tell it’s real by the way all of her fans grab onto every single word she says.”