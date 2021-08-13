Bella Hadid is a desert goddess in a matching bikini and sarong set

Bella Hadid is living her best life this summer! The supermodel was first seen enjoying the Cannes Film Festival with her newly announced boyfriend, Marc Kalman, on a yacht together last month. Then Hadid recently posted photos from having a day off from work a few months ago eating pizza in a bikini on the beach. Her boyfriend made an appearance in the last photo of the post.

Now, she is seen posing on her Instagram looking like the goddess she is in a bikini and matching sarong set. The 24-year-old showed off her toned physique in an orange and yellow tie-dyed bikini, matching sarong, and a matching scarf that was wrapped around her braided hair.

Hadid topped off her summer look with a belly chain wrapped around her waist, gold bangles on her wrist, a dainty gold necklace, thick gold hoop earrings with her name on the inside, and chunky black sandals. She topped off her look with red-tinted sunglasses.

In one of the two carousel posts that Hadid put on Instagram on Thursday, she was posing in front of a desert looking backdrop. Some of the photos were up close hosts of her detailed look while others showed off her entire fit. Sister Gigi Hadid commented on the first post writing, “Princess.”