Karol G is an unstoppable force, and we will remember her impact on the music industry through generations. The multi-platinum superstar has secured the number one spot as a female artist in the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards finalist list.

The Colombian superstar is boasting a total of eight nods across seven categories, including “Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year, Airplay.” In addition to her recognition, Karol G will be one of Billboard Latin Music Week’s headliners.

©Billboard Latin Music Awards



Karol G is leading the finalist list at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The singer is accumulating achievements left and right. Her hit song, “200 Copas,” has grossed more than 123 million combined global streams since its premiere and more than 34 million views on its music video. The single debuted on Billboard‘s “Hot Latin Songs” and “Latin Digital Song Sales” charts.

©GettyImages



Karol G performs “200 Copas” at Premios Juventud 2021 at Watsco Center on July 22, 2021 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Karol G just made a tremendous career move after collaborating with GRAMMY winner and multi-platinum recording artist Tiësto on “Don’t Be Shy.” The 30-year-old Medellín native is not only singing for the first time entirely in English, but she is also immersing herself in new sounds and expanding her creative reach. The project is part of her introduction to her journey into EDM.

“My first time singing in English and wow the illusion I have is incredible 💖💖💖 squeezing fingers,” she wrote on Instagram. According to Tiësto this project is unique. “Truly special ! ⚡️⚡️⚡️I can’t wait for the 🌎 to hear it!!,” he wrote in the comments section.

Find below the music video for “Don‘t Be Shy”