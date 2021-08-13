Blake Lively shares a cheeky bikini pic and says you’ll be bummed if you miss Ryan Reynold’s movie ‘Free Guy’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a power couple ready to support each other and promote their latest projects, even if it means showing a little skin. Reynolds’ new film Free Guy is out in theaters on August 13th and Lively posted a very cheeky swimsuit photo on her Instagram to promote the film. By the looks of the pic, Lively is doing her squats every day. She wrote “Go See @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed” over the photo and added a hilarious gif of Reynolds that looked like he was reacting to her physical assets.

©Blake Lively



Blake Lively shared a cheeky IG Post to inspire fans to see the film

“Free Guy” follows a video game character named “Guy” who is a bank teller. One day he “wakes up” and discovers he’s really only alive in the simulated world. Ready to take charge of his life in the violent video game, it results in an action and stunt-packed adventure. If our brief summary and Lively’s cheeky post weren’t enough to convince you to see the movie, it’s been certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes (86%) ranking among the best action comedies ever. Lively shared a screenshot of the news but noticed that the photo they included was of Ryan Gosling. “@Rottentomates, really? This photo is very confusing for those who can’t tell Canadian Ryans apart.” She added another photo with the words, “not that they’re wrong.”

©Blake Lively





Free Guy premiered at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on August 3rd and Reynolds had his wife by his side. She looked stunning in a Prabal Gurung pink sequined and diamond strapped maxi dress. Funny guy Reynolds posted a photo from the premiere and joked in the caption that now they were “Instagram official.” “What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her,” he joked.