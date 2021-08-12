Why Jason Momoa doesn’t want his kids to pursue acting in Hollywood

Jason Momoa is opening up about his career in Hollywood, and how he feels about the professional future of his 14-year-old daughter Lola and his 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

The 42-year-old star of Aquamanwho shares two children with his wife Lisa Bonet, recently touched the subject during his latest interview, explaining that one of his children is already thinking about pursuing an acting career, however is not too eager to hear that.

“Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I‘m not a fan, I don’t want them to,” he shared, adding that he will try to keep them out of the entertainment business.

“I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things,” Jason admitted that if they really want to get into the film industry he will accept it but he doesn’t want them to get into acting.

“It‘s very hard on people and I don’t want them to have that pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love through that,“ he concluded.

The fan-favorite star began his career as a model at the age of 19, and was catapulted into stardom when he appeared on the drama series ‘Baywatch: Hawaii’ in 1999.

Jason talked about his passion for filmmaking, declaring that he loves “to see the full project,” in reference to directing, but he also says that “it‘s nice also to just do the actor stuff. I’m happy I can do both.“