Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles look cute as they step out for a workout together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted leaving a workout together. The couple has been dating for some time now, having met in a film project they both worked on.

The couple looked relaxed together, with Harry wearing jeans and a comfortable shirt and Olivia wearing a ponytail, some tights, and Purple Rain t-shirt.

Harry looked cool wearing jeans and beat up Vans.

In one photo, Harry handed Olivia a pair of workout shoes, a moment the reflects how comfortable they are with one another and the intimacy in their relationship.

Harry hands Olivia some workout shoes.

Olivia and Harry met on the set of the movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she directed and he stars in, alongside Florence Pugh. Their relationship began following Olivia’s split from her long-term husband, Jason Sudeikis.

Before Harry and Olivia were official, when speaking about the film, Olivia said she was incredibly excited to be working with Harry. “This movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world.”