Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles look cute as they step out for a workout together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted leaving a workout together. The couple has been dating for some time now, having met in a film project they both worked on.
The couple looked relaxed together, with Harry wearing jeans and a comfortable shirt and Olivia wearing a ponytail, some tights, and Purple Rain t-shirt.
In one photo, Harry handed Olivia a pair of workout shoes, a moment the reflects how comfortable they are with one another and the intimacy in their relationship.
Olivia and Harry met on the set of the movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she directed and he stars in, alongside Florence Pugh. Their relationship began following Olivia’s split from her long-term husband, Jason Sudeikis.
Before Harry and Olivia were official, when speaking about the film, Olivia said she was incredibly excited to be working with Harry. “This movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world.”
During Valentine’s Day, Olivia wrote about Harry and costars of her new project. She commended Harry for being so open to being cast in a supporting role in a female-led film. “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”
Harry and Olivia seem to be inseparable now, having cemented their relationship and gotten over the inevitable drama of Olivia’s divorce. Jason Sudeikis, who appeared to be the most heartbroken following the split, was briefly linked to British model Keeley Hazell.