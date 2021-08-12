Halle Berry is proving that age is just a number in Hollywood

Halle Berry has certainly proved herself in the acting world. She made history as the first and still only Black woman in history to win an Oscar for Best Actress in the early 2000s. Now, at 54-years-old, she is breaking boundaries again by showing that age is just a number in Hollywood.

The actress posted a photo to Instagram from her recent Entertainment Weekly interview with an inspiring caption that read, “It used to be when you were 40 your career was done … and I mean really done. I couldn‘t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that. @entertainmentweekly.”

Berry explained in the interview that when she read the original script for ‘Bruised’ it was written for a white woman. “They gave me the script and I loved the story, but it was written for a twentysomething Irish Catholic white woman,” Berry said in the interview.

“I couldn‘t get it out of my mind, so I thought, is it possible that this could be reimagined for someone like me? Because I think I have a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance. When you’re young we all get chances, they’re a dime a dozen. But when you’re at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful, right? So about six months later when [Lively] decided in her own time that it wasn’t for her, I went to the producer, Basil Iwanyk, who I’d just done John Wick 3 with, and gave him my pitch. And he said, ’Great, we love that idea. Now go find a director.’”