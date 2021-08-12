Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna Thea pose on Paris vacation

Padma Lakshmi is enjoying a trip to Paris, France with her daughter, 11-year-old Krishna Thea.

The model, activist, and TV host posted a series of photos from her latest trip, which features snapshots of her and Thea, the amazing food they’re eating, and the gorgeous sights they’re seeing.

“Paris is lovely, even in August,” Lakshmi wrote in her caption before adding the hashtag #littlehands.

Fans couldn’t control their excitement in the comments, gushing over just how beautiful both Lakshmi and her mini-me are.

“This mother/daughter level of beauty is absolute insanity!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” makeup artist Carola Gonzalez commented.

“So gorgeous it hurts!!” said another fan. “She is a stunner.”

Back in 2012, when Krishna was just 2 years old, Padma Lakshmi lost her battle with her former partner over their daughter, meaning the toddler took his last name.

It was then that Adam Dell, the brother of Dell computer firm founder Michael Dell, succeeded in being recognized as Krishna‘s father. That’s when the child took the name Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell.

In addition to that battle, he was also fighting the Top Chef host, who he dated for two years, for full custody, securing extra custody and visitation rights.