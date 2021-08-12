Adamari Lopez reveals her secret to dropping 20 pounds naturally

Adamari Lopez is living her best life thanks to Oprah’s weight management program, WW (formerly Weight Watchers). The Puerto Rican actress and tv host is also serving as the Latina ambassador for the company after taking on a personal challenge to lose weight to set a good example for her daughter, Alaïa.

Adamari’s journey started to show results, and fans were wondering how she was able to get rid of unwanted pounds. Although many speculated that her new figure was the result of a surgery, Lopez revealed to HOLA! USA that there’s no magic tricks or bistoury involved in her process.

©Hoy Día



Adamari Lopez revealed to HOLA! USA that there’s no magic tricks or bistoury involved in her process.

“After trying so hard - because it is one thing to want to do it and another is to be able to do it. I joined WW because I was looking to have a healthy lifestyle and something that would make me achieve it,” Lopez tells us. “It is a very personal decision. Besides wanting it, you have to work for that because the results do not come alone if you are not faithful to the process.”

“The quarantine also gave me the opportunity to dedicate time to myself, do my exercises and prioritize that in my life,” she adds. According to Adamari, she used to put her hectic life as a mom and TV star as an excuse for not having time in the past. “When my girl started taking classes from home, I started to schedule exercises, and at first I lost between seven and ten pounds, and I was excited,” she confides.

“I feel thrilled with what I have achieved and the energy I have.”

“The sessions with my WW coach help me a lot to stay motivated and focused, and I have already lost more than 20 pounds,” she says. After losing weight, Lopez says she feels more agile and energetic, rests much better, and has noticed how her mood has improved. “The program has brought me very positive things, and I feel more confident. Now I dare to wear clothes that I used when I was a few pounds lighter,” Adamari reveals.