Michael Consuelos says he is more reserved than his famous parents

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the definition of couple goals. When they aren’t declaring their love for one another in interviews, they are posting spicy pictures of themselves on Instagram. However it seems that their oldest son, Michael Consuelos won’t be posting spicy pictures of himself anytime soon.

During an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday, the 24-year-old spoke about his parent’s relationship and his thoughts on having “cool, young” parents.“It’s a blessing because you get to spend more time with them,” he explained. “It’s a curse because they post stuff like this,” the recent college graduate said, referring to his parent’s “thirst trap” photos on Instagram.

“I’m a pretty reserved and private guy, and I think that’s the very reason why — because I’ve seen this nonsense and I want no part of it, honestly,” he joked on the daily celeb news show.

One of the most talked about photos the 24-year-old’s famous parents posted recently was of the two in bathing suits posing in a risque position. Ripa captioned the photo, “When the end is in sight……😜.” The picture received over 200k likes and the comment section was flooded with celeb friends freaking out over the photo. Andy Cohen wrote, ”This is the best pic you’ve ever posted,.” Mindy Kaling wrote, “I love this.” “Yasssss🔥🔥,” wrote Jenna Dewan.