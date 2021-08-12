Bella Hadid kisses Marc Kalman in throwback photo

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have been dating for some time now. The model recently uploaded a throwback post to a trip they took together in February of this year.

The photo is part of a set of images that Bella posted on her Instagram, featuring her enjoying her vacation. In their photo together, Marc is taking the selfie while Bella kisses his cheek, with his hand obscuring most of his face.

The other photographs show Bella eating by the beach, by the pool and wearing a variety of bathing suits and outfits. She captioned the post: “Day off in paradise. Rare but always appreciated. Feb2021.”

Bella and Marc confirmed their relationship in July 2020, when a photo of the two kissing was shared. According to Page Six, the couple had been dating for a year before that. “They hid it well,” said a source. “If they went out, he would come out first, get the car, and then she would get into the car. They would drive to a location, and he’d drop her off but not get out and go park the car.”

Bella shared a photo of herself and Marc enjoying their time together.

Following the announcement of their relationship, the couple has been more open, with Bella sharing photos of their trips together, including a trip to France in June of this year that showed them lounging and enjoy their time on the boat.