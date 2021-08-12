Good friends Salma Hayek and Alfonso Cuarón take their families on a trip

Salma Hayek and Alfonso Cuarón took their families on a trip, and we wonder if this is just a random vacation to unwind and relax or if there’s a project coming soon. The beloved Hollywood actress and the famed film director and producer spend quality time with their daughters in an undisclosed location.

The Mexican superstar took social media to share a photo of her and Cuarón smiling to the camera next to Tess Bu Cuarón and Hayek’s stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault, daughter of François-Henri Pinault.

“Waiting for margaritas. #vacation Esperando las margaritas,” Salma captioned the image, in which Mathilde said in the comments section that she was also waiting for a “piña colada.” In the photo, the stars seem to be vacationing in a tourist area near the beach.

Hayek kept her look simple by wearing a pink top with a brown beaded necklace. She complimented the outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses and rocked her naturally waived hair. Cuarón wore a gray V-neck pre-washed t-shirt while his daughter opted for a black bikini top with white and blue gingham pants. Mathilde also wore oversized sunnies, a white tank top, and minimal accessories.

Undoubtedly, Hayek and Cuarón have a close friendship and have lived unique experiences together.