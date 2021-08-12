Is Bad Bunny really in the studio with Kanye West?

Fans are still eagerly awaiting Kanye West’s 10th studio album, DONDA, after the rapper played what seemed like a completed product during last week’s listening session.

Any longtime fans of the artist aren’t really surprised, having been through multiple album rollouts exactly like this one--but that doesn’t make the waiting game any easier.

West first played a version of the album for fans at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22, after which he moved into the venue to continue working on it. When he held another listening session two weeks later, on August 5, the project sounded completely different, featuring new collaborations from The Weekend, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, and more.

As of now, Ye is still working on the album, and while fans are begging him to drop the version we heard last Thursday, there could be a new addition to the record that’s worth waiting for.

On Wednesday, August 11, Bad Bunny’s creative consultant and childhood friend Janthony Oliveras posted a photo to Instagram wearing some DONDA merch, posing in front of an entrance at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

Immediately, his comments were filled with fans questioning the location tag, assuming his presence at Kanye’s current residence also means Bad Bunny is in the building. And why else would he be there if not to record a song with the rapper?