The inner athlete in Marc Anthony is living out his childhood dream

The 52-year-old singer shared the good news to his social media on Wednesday.

Marc Anthony is finally living out his childhood dream. On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram revealing the news that all die hard baseball fans would dream of.

Marc Anthony’s virtual concert "Una Noche"©Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony posted about getting his own baseball trading card.

The 52-year-old got his own baseball trading card named after him. In a social media post, the “Te conozco bien” singer shared a photo of his trading card along with the caption, “When I was a kid , I loved trading cards. Today I get to have my own. It’s an honor to be part of this years Topps®️ 2021 Allen & Ginter Collection!.”

Fans shared in Anthony’s excitement writing in the comment section of the singer’s post, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 need to add to the collection!! Winning bro!” Another fan commented, “Omg ordering mine now ❤️🔥.”

Funny enough, Anthony’s ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Lopez seems to have a thing for men who are fans of baseball. Her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez is a former MLB player. The singer’s current boyfriend Ben Affleck is a die hard Boston Red Sox fan, and clearly Anthony proved to be a big baseball fan after this current news.

Aside from celebrating his baseball trading card, the 52-year-old singer has been busy promoting his upcoming tour that kicks off at the end of this month in Texas and recording new music in the studio, according to his Instagram posts.


