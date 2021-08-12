Maluma is getting a wax figure at the world-famous Madame Tussauds Museum in Orlando. The Colombian superstar shared the news on the Today Show with a video of the process.

“I’m a big dreamer,” he said in an official statement. “I remember when I was in high school saying that I wanted to be here at the museum and everything is happening; nothing is too big to make it happen.”

©GrosbyGroup



Maluma is getting his very own wax figure at the world famous Madame Tussauds Museum

To build the wax figure, the Madame Tussauds Museum studio artists spend time with the singer shooting photos from all angles and taking hundreds of measurements and color matches to guarantee they get all of his features right.

©GrosbyGroup



The statue will take 20 different studio artists and six months to complete.

Maluma wore his favorite white Versace suit and black Bottega Veneta shoes for the shooting and measuring meeting. To complete the project, the statue will take 20 different studio artists and six months. His wax figure is expected to be dressed like it when debuting at Madame Tussauds Orlando in 2022.

The singer is currently promoting his heartfelt pop-reggaeton single “Sobrio.” In July Maluma and Scott Disick caught everyone’s attention after faking a fight on Twitter. Later we learned that it was all a publicity stunt for his new song. Everything started when Disick tweeted, “Wtf with this guy @maluma.” Maluma retweeted Disick and added, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?” But it didn’t stop there; Disick replied, “@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your [SIC] a joke.”