You have to see the ‘awesome’ birthday cake Chris Hemsworth’s kids made him

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his birthday with a special treat from his kids. The Thor star’s children whipped up a cake for their dad featuring a fondant figure surfing. The actor proudly showed off the “awesome” creation on Instagram writing, “Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all ! Cheers 🎂 🥳.”

Chris, who turned 38 on Aug. 11, shares nine-year-old daughter India and seven-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky. The mom of three marked her husband’s birthday on Wednesday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Alongside photos of Chris, the actress penned, “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.😝.”

“You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness./ felicidades a mi marido favorito. Eres mi mundo. Por muchos años más de risas y felicidad,” Elsa continued.

Chris’ birthday cake from his kids this year was fitting given the actor’s love for surfing. “I started surfing I think when I was about 12 years old and my dad used to take me down to the beach every weekend and a few times before school if we could get up super early and make it back in time. and [I] just became obsessed with it from that age,” he told Men’s Journal in 2018.