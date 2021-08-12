Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis hilariously respond to the bathing controversy they started

Last month Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis started one of the biggest controversies of 2021: should you bathe your kid (and yourself) regularly? The couple appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and without hesitation, Ashton said, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.” He also revealed his own showering habits, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever.” Kunis added, “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” referencing their daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6 and son Dimitri Portwood, 4. The whole thing started a domino effect of celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Kristen Bell, making similar sentiments. On Wednesday, August 11th the couple finally addressed the mess they started with a hilarious video on Instagram they captioned, “This bathing thing is out of hand.”

In the video posted by Ashton, the shower is running and their kids could be heard taking a bath. “It‘s water! It’s water,” Mila says to Kutcher who is acting confused by the sight of their kids bathing. “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water?” The comments on the video are pretty hilarious. Some praised the couple, “love the way you deal with the stupid press...so funny” one wrote. Others kept it going and suggested they also make Gyllenhaal a shower, “Get jake gyllenhaal in there 🤧” they wrote.

The video comes after a month-long of opinions and debates about whether it‘s necessary to bathe yourself and your kids every day. Last week Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.” “I do believe because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth],” he added. Cardi B weighed in on the controversy on Wednesday tweeting “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy.”