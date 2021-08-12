Britney Spears’ mom Lynne gets caught in a web of hate and tells people to stop comparing Jamie Lynne to a spider

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears just wanted to share a photo of a giant spider web she came across but she got trapped by haters in the comments. On August 11th she posted the pic to Instagram with the caption, “Wow! Look at the size of this spider web!!” Almost immediately, she was bombarded by clever comments about her and members of the family. “To catch all the lies y’all’s family been telling,” one user wrote. Others took a direct jab at Britney’s little sister Jamie Lynne Spears, comparing her to a spider. “Aww, cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn’t help it,” one wrote. Another echoed the same comparison and commented, “Oooh! Look at that! It’s Jamie Lynn and her lively home.” Lynne refused to let her daughter be compared to an 8 legged insect and responded to both users with a simple, “stop.” Unfortunately her valiant effort wasn’t good enough and comments like, “The same size of the violence you inflicted on our GODDESS over the years. #FreeBritney” came floodings. Things got so bad she eventually limited the comments.

Before Lynne’s captivating spider web post, on July 14th she shared a blurry and pixelated meme from the Bible that said “the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” The comments are pretty much exactly the same, “Free Britney. She said she wanted to sue her family. That means YOU too. Buckle up!” Another wrote, “You had 13 years to save her and did absolutely nothing.”

©GettyImages



Jamie, Britney, Brian, and Lynne Spears

Of course, all the drama is surrounding Britney 13 year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears. Lynne has been pretty quiet about the situation up until this year. Last month she officially backed up Britney’s formal request to remove her father from his role of controlling her estate and finances. Per Vulture, Lynne said that since the start of the conservatorship, Jamie has maintained “absolute control over [Britney’s] money and her health-care decisions,” and that the relationship between Britney and her father has “dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred” due to Jamie’s behavior, according to Lynne’s signed declaration submitted to the court on July 22. Lynne maintained that, under Jamie’s reign, he has “relied on member[s] of [Britney’s] household staff, medical aids on-site at [Britney’s] home, and her own security detail to inform on and report back to him each and every detail of every action that takes place in [Britney’s] home.” Lynne said that Jamie uses that information to mete out punishments and rewards and the scrutiny is both “exhausting and terrifying” for her daughter.”