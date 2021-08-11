Could Maluma be launching his own brand of mezcal?

Maluma might be the next celebrity to launch his own brand of alcohol.

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, the Colombian singer visited Mexico this past week in preparation for launching his own brand of mezcal.

Over the course of the past few days, Maluma has been posting pictures to Instagram while dropping some clues about the trip he was taking, suggesting that he was in Mexico. Unfortunately, though, he has not provided fans with any details about the purpose of his trip, still being tight-lipped about his possible business venture.

The day he arrived, the “Hawái” singer visited the capital of Oaxaca, and he has since traveled to multiple different cities including San Felipe del Agua, Valle de Tlacolula de Matamoros and Mazatlán. Because he was seen visiting the Route Paths of the Mezcal, fans are speculating that he’s in the process of creating his own brand.

Before we find out what Maluma was really doing in Mexico, fans will get to see the superstar on his Papi Juanchu Word Tour.

The tour, which kicks off in September, is said to be the most ambitious and “safe” of the new post-pandemic era, with Maluma inviting his fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending.

“We are preparing a show totally created to respond to the measures that are necessary to keep the public healthy and to be able to continue with our plans,” Maluma said during a recent appearance at the FTX Arena, in Miami.

“It is important that they come vaccinated,” he continued.

In order to create a safer experience for everyone in attendance, the singer and his team have designed a stage that will be installed in the center of the venues he’s traveling to, including legendary locations like Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles.