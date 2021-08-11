Christina Ricci is pregnant with her second child following difficult divorce

Christina Ricci has shared some wonderful news! The iconic actress took to Instagram to reveal she is expecting her second baby, following the news of her difficult divorce.

The 41-year-old Hollywood, who has joined the cast of ‘The Matrix 4’ confessed that her “life keeps getting better” and posted a sonogram picture, surprising her friends and fans, as they congratulated her on the comments.

Ricci was recently able to obtain a restraining order against her ex-husband James Heerdegen, after claiming she suffered “physical and emotional abuse” since 2013 and emotional trauma during the 2020 lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And while the actress didn’t reveal the name of the father of her baby, she went on to tag her hairstylist Mark Hampton, who also posted a photo of the sonogram on his personal instagram account, using the same caption as Ricci.

The star is known for keeping her personal life private, however she wrote a birthday tribute for Mark last month, describing him as his “favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good,” adding that “next year is going to be the best one yet.”