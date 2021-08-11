Heidi KIum joined in on the Croc trend by wearing a bright yellow platform pair

Fashion trends will always come and go. Oftentimes some trends will resurface again, whether or not we understand why. Croc shoes have certainly made a comeback and it seems that Heidi Klum is the latest celeb who is joining in on the Croc trend.

©GrosbyGroup



Heidi Klum paired her yellow Crocs with a lime green jumpsuit earlier this week while out in Los Angeles.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge is back from her dreamy Italian getaway with her husband as she was spotted out in LA on Tuesday wearing a lime green jumpsuit, matching sunglasses, a colorful butterfly tote bag, and the star of the outfit being her yellow platform bedazzled Croc shoes.

The affordable shoes have clearly made a comeback as many celebs have been photographed wearing them. Bad Bunny was seen wearing glow-in-the-dark Crocs which caused them to sell out in minutes, according to PopSugar. Then, Nicki Minaj bedazzled her pink Crocs with Chanel jewels.

Ariana Grande wore her pair with just an oversized hoodie, as seen on Instagram. Pharrell was spotted on a red carpet wearing his Crocs paired with a hoodie and shorts. Questlove was seen rocking a comfy pair of gold Crocs at the 2021 Oscars earlier this year.