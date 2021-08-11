Heidi Klum outfit
Celebrity Style

Heidi KIum joined in on the Croc trend by wearing a bright yellow platform pair

The 48-year-old was spotted out in LA wearing her platform pair.

Fashion trends will always come and go. Oftentimes some trends will resurface again, whether or not we understand why. Croc shoes have certainly made a comeback and it seems that  Heidi Klum is the latest celeb who is joining in on the Croc trend.

Heidi Klum style©GrosbyGroup
Heidi Klum paired her yellow Crocs with a lime green jumpsuit earlier this week while out in Los Angeles.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge is back from her dreamy Italian getaway with her husband as she was spotted out in LA on Tuesday wearing a lime green jumpsuit, matching sunglasses, a colorful butterfly tote bag, and the star of the outfit being her yellow platform bedazzled Croc shoes.

The affordable shoes have clearly made a comeback as many celebs have been photographed wearing them.  Bad Bunny was seen wearing glow-in-the-dark Crocs which caused them to sell out in minutes, according to PopSugar. Then,  Nicki Minaj bedazzled her pink Crocs with Chanel jewels.

 Ariana Grande wore her pair with just an oversized hoodie, as seen on Instagram.  Pharrell was spotted on a red carpet wearing his Crocs paired with a hoodie and shorts. Questlove was seen rocking a comfy pair of gold Crocs at the 2021 Oscars earlier this year.

 

Not only are celebs jumping on the Crocs bandwagon but luxury brands and designers like Balenciaga and Christopher Kane have even teamed up with the footwear brand to create a few pieces, according to PopSugar.

The reasonably priced shoes can be found almost everywhere shoes are sold. If Klum’s bright Crocs inspired you to get your own pair, you can snag the platform shoes on Amazon, which are on sale right now for $40.

