Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly ‘crazy about each other’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong.

As we continue to see the couple grow closer, a source told PEOPLE that their connection has “evolved” from a friendship into a “solid romance.”

“This romance evolved since they were friends first. They already knew and respected each other and it has just grown from there,” the music source explains, going on to say that their initial friendship allowed for them to “build a great foundation.”

“They loved to laugh and have a blast together before they even dated,” the source continued. ”All of that makes for a solid romance now.”

“They are crazy about each other,” a second source said, adding that the couple has everything “for the long term.”

Reports first confirmed the musicians were dating in November 2020, which came nearly a year after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

While Rihanna hasn’t spoken on this relationship publicly, just yet, A$AP Rocky has, and he can’t stop gushing about his girlfriend.

In a cover story with GQ earlier this year, the rapper referred to Rih as “the love of my life.”

Describing what it is like to be in a relationship, Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

He went on to say, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”