Fans are skeptical if Machine Gun Kelly’s newly shaved head is real or a bald cap

The singer posted an Instagram story that showed off his supposed drastic hair change.

 Machine Gun Kelly has made a drastic hair change which unveiled another tattoo that the singer has. Earlier this week, the 31-year-old posted a picture to his Instagram story that showed him having a FaceTime call with a newly shaved head.

Machine Gun Kelly's new shaved head©Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly debuted his drastic hair change while promoting his new music video.

Kelly is known for having luscious blonde locks, so what exactly called for the hair change? Kelly has a new album coming out ‘Born With Horns’ and to promote his first music video from the album, the 31-year-old shared a screenshot of his call with Cole Bennett to debut his shaved head. If you look closely, you can see the rapper has a big head tattoo of a large triangular symbol that covers most of his head.

 

He wrote on the picture, “i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_ ‘papercuts’ tomorrow 9pm.” Some fans don’t believe that Kelly’s shaved head is real as they are claiming it’s a bald cap that he is wearing.

The promotion did not stop there. Kelly then posted a video of him and Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, drummer Travis Barker. The clip showed the two musicians showing off matching tattoos on the back of their forearms which was the title of Kelly’s new album. The 31-year-old captioned the post, “born with horns” the album. we’re back for round two…” Barker commented on his friend’s video writing, “Let’s f***** gooooo.’

 

Fans showed their excitement for the new album and Kelly/Barker collaboration by writing in the comment section, “Oh hellllll yeah 😈,” and “LEGENDS!!! The people aren’t ready! 🙌.”

